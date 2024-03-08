iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

