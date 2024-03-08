iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.40% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $106,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

