Jabil (JBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Jabil has set its FY24 guidance at $9.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $154.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jabil has a 1 year low of $74.16 and a 1 year high of $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Amundi lifted its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

