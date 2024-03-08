Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 74954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

Specifically, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,374,000 after acquiring an additional 231,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,813,000 after acquiring an additional 399,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.