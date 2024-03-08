James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of James River Group worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of James River Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of James River Group by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $366.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -8.85%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

