Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

In other news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

