JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 528,663 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 657,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after acquiring an additional 695,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

