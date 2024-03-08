JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $24.85. JD.com shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 16,070,472 shares traded.

The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JD.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.52.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

