Jefferies Financial Group Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$83.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLF. Desjardins upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.50.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$74.21 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$74.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8963878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. Insiders sold 156,625 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

