J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF opened at $144.11 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $138.17 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.52.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $348.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JJSF

About J&J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.