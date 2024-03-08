J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF opened at $144.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.28. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.17 and a 1-year high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $348.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

