John E. Breeden Sells 18,460 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) COO John E. Breeden sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $858,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,719.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Q2 by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

