John E. Breeden Sells 8,594 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) COO John E. Breeden sold 8,594 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $395,409.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 83,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

