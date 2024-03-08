Joseph P. Dowd Sells 3,488 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $186,991.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,908.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Koppers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KOP opened at $52.62 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

