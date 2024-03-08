Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.

Journey Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Journey Energy stock opened at C$3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.38 and a 1-year high of C$6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.62.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.