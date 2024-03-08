Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.
Journey Energy Stock Down 3.2 %
Journey Energy stock opened at C$3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.38 and a 1-year high of C$6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.62.
Journey Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Journey Energy
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.