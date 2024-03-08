Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.37 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI opened at $39.00 on Friday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $377.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

