Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Kerry Porritt Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 934 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £140,100 ($177,814.44).

Keller Group Trading Up 3.9 %

LON KLR opened at GBX 1,006 ($12.77) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 864.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 809.77. The stock has a market cap of £732.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,212.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Keller Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,006 ($12.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 31.30 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,578.31%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

