Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 3,533 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $162,553.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,054.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $501,580.61.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,840.00.
QTWO stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $48.03.
QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
