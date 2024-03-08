Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 134,070 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,095 shares of company stock worth $1,447,708 over the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNSA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $21.26 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.12 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.