Kirk L. Coleman Sells 4,437 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 4,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $206,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 248,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

