Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kirkland’s Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.20. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Kirkland’s
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kirkland’s
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.