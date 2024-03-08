Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.20. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIRK shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

View Our Latest Report on Kirkland’s

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.