Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Shares Down 4.3%

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 149,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAII. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 66.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 848,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 79,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $2,010,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 132.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 427,698 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kismet Acquisition Two

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

