Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Raised to C$7.50

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Knight Therapeutics
In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Knight Therapeutics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.