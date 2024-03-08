Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Raised to C$7.50

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.04. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.28 and a twelve month high of C$5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The company has a market cap of C$575.02 million, a PE ratio of -91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

