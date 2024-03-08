Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 55323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.47.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

