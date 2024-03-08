Lancashire’s (LRE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.52) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.15) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 738.33 ($9.37).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 638 ($8.10) on Thursday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502.87 ($6.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($8.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 621.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 606.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,562.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 405.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is 2,926.83%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

