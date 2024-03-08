Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,861 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 657.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,340,000 after acquiring an additional 364,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,473,000 after acquiring an additional 343,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,418,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $925,539 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD opened at $214.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.05. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $216.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

