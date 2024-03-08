Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,892 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1,585.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $149.86 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $218.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

