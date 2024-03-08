Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,550 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

