Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,393 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1,365.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 205.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,282,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,261,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX opened at $135.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,180 shares of company stock valued at $35,545,911. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

