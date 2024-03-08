Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 70,845 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 897.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,845 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,600,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,455,755 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

NYSE CNM opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

