Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 28,382 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $56,540,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,107 shares of company stock worth $1,801,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $73.65 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

