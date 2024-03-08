Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 30,614 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 449.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,656 shares of company stock worth $5,432,240. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of CHD opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

