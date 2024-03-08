Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

