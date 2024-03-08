Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $548.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $563.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.48.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

