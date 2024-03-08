Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,346 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

