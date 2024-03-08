Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 831.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124,685 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $291.85 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.95 and its 200 day moving average is $241.61. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

