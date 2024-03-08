Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 13,021.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186,597 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of eXp World worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in eXp World by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of eXp World by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at eXp World

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

