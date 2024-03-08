Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 811.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.