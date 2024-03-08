Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 10x Genomics worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,742,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,742,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,959 shares of company stock valued at $883,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

