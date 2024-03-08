Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares in the company, valued at $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,931,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,037,921 shares of company stock valued at $656,929,213 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.8 %

TMUS opened at $164.39 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average of $151.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

