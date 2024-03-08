Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Western Union worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Western Union by 106.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Western Union by 799.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 1,925.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

