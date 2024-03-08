Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WUFree Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Western Union worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Western Union by 106.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Western Union by 799.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 1,925.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WUGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.