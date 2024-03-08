Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 105.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,512,000 after purchasing an additional 660,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Ameren Stock Down 0.1 %

Ameren stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

