Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OMCL opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMCL

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.