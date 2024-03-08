Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Dynatrace by 20.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 365,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 134,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,807.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,302,680 shares of company stock worth $752,435,863 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

