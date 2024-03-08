Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,508,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,342,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Balchem Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $156.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day moving average is $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.