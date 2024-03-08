Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $6,802,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $255.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

