Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 221,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,440 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 222.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 849,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

