Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $467.56 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $466.50 and a 200-day moving average of $451.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

