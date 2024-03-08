Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,576,000 after purchasing an additional 422,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 706,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after buying an additional 108,041 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,312,000 after buying an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,003 shares of company stock worth $1,037,955. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

