Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $255.31 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

